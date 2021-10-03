British PM vows to ‘stop at nothing to get more rapists behind bars’ after Wayne Couzens case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson has said the government will “stop at nothing to make sure that we get more rapists behind bars” in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

The prime minister said he wanted to have “more successful prosecutions for rape and for sexual violence” and that “too many women are spending too long” waiting for their cases to come to court.

Ms Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Wayne Couzens, who was a serving police officer when he carried out the killing of the 33-year-old marketing executive in March.

Couzens, who strangled Ms Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest, was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey earlier this week.

Questions have been raised about police vetting procedures after it was revealed that Couzens was linked to a flashing incident in 2015, and two more incidents days before he killed Ms Everard.

The Speaker of the House of Commons has asked for an urgent meeting with the Met Police after it was confirmed that Wayne Couzens was on duty five times at Parliament last year.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was “extremely concerning” and raised questions about police vetting policy.

The Met confirmed Couzens was on armed protection duties at Parliament between February and July 2020.

Photo – Sarah Everard/Metropolitan Police

