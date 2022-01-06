British Royal Mint unveils commemorative coins for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Royal Mint has unveiled a unique commemorative portrait of Her Majesty The Queen for the launch of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection, and the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate a Royal event.

Marking 70 years on the throne, the special obverse design, by esteemed artist John Bergdahl, depicts The Queen on horseback and will be struck on the ‘heads’ side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

Representing Her Majesty’s fondness of nature, the design is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces and has been personally approved by The Queen.

The collectable 50p baring the new obverse design – and featuring the number 70 along with The Queen’s cypher designed by Osborne Ross on the opposite side – will be available today from £7 at The Royal Mint.

As part of the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Jubilee, The Royal Mint is gifting 7,000 coins to children who complete the special Jubilee edition of The Queen’s Green Canopy RFS Junior Forester Award, which aims to inspire young people to learn about the benefit of trees and assist in woodland management in their local community.

Read more via The Royal Mint