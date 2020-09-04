Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Brexit, UK

British transport minister says “absolutely confident” UK will keep supply chains moving after Brexit

Britain is “absolutely confident” it will keep supply chains moving regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the European Union on a future trade agreement post Brexit, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Shapps was responding to a warning from Britain’s customs and logistics associations that the country’s Brexit border preparations were inadequate and risk causing disruption to supply chains next year.

He said Britain’s supply chains had been under record pressure during the coronavirus pandemic but had responded well.

“We’ve kept the supply chains going and I’m absolutely confident we’ll do that again in the future going forward,” he told BBC radio.

