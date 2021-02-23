Britons rush to book holidays as soon as PM Johnson announced easing of restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Airlines and travel firms around the United Kingdom have registered a surge in demand a few hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a roadmap of how restrictions will be gradually decreased. Johnson said that a government taskforce will produce a report by 12 April recommending how international trips can resume for people in England.

Holidays abroad may be permitted after May. Hours after the announcement, easyJet said bookings by UK customers for the summer season were more than four times higher compared with the same period during the previous week.

The most popular destinations for this summer are beach resorts including Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and the Greek island of Crete.

British media also reported that Tui, the UK’s largest tour operator, recorded a sixfold increase in bookings after the government’s roadmap announcement for England, making Monday its busiest day in more than a month.

via The Guardian

