Brussels Airport advises passengers to reschedule flight for next Monday

Brussels Airport and the airlines flying from Belgium’s biggest airport are preparing for the disruptions caused by the national manifestation next Monday 20 June.

Brussels Airport has advised travellers scheduled to fly on Monday 20 June to rebook their flights due to a national trade union demonstration that will see cabin crew and security personnel carry out strike action.

According to the airport, several airlines are cancelling or rescheduling a number of flights to avoid long queues at security. Passengers will be notified.

If passengers want to fly on Monday, they are advised to travel with carry-on luggage only.

Brussels Airlines – the airport’s main airline operator – has tried to reassure its customers, saying that the actions won’t affect to its passengers. Despite this, the airline will cancel more than half of its flights on 20 June.

