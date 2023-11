Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – King Charles will attend the opening of the COP28 climate summit later this month and will deliver an opening address, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The 28th meeting of the United Nations “Conference of the Parties” on climate, known as COP28, takes places from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

