Budget 2021: MUT sees no solution to growing problem of lack of teachers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Union of Teachers highighted the lack of a longer-term vision in yesterday’s budget, particularly aimed at solving the growing problem that Malta’s lack of teachers is creating. Young people need more incentives to encourage them to embark on a career in education, the MUT said.

The Union acknowledged the unusual circumstances of this year’s budget and said it would be expressing further reactions once it analysed in more detail the budget estimates for the Education Ministry. 

The MUT also expressed disappointment that a project related to literacy was brought to a halt in this budget.
