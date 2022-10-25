Budget 2023: Government highlights stability, PN raises debt concern / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 25 October 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Government highlights stability in Budget 2023

Low-income earners were the prime target of next year’s budget with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealing a number of measures were introduced to help low-income earners and pensioners remain afloat during a wave of rising prices. Government is projecting that the economy will grow at 3.5 per cent next year, outpacing the EU average but marking the slowest rate of GDP growth in more than a decade. Budget 2023 sees pensioners get a higher cost-of-living increase, at €12.50, with the rest of the population getting €9.90. “The vulnerable in our society are the ones at risk with the impact of the cost-of-living,” Caruana said in his budget speech. With an expenditure estimated at between €10 million and €11 million, around 37,000 families, accounting for 80,000 people, will receive on average a cheque of €300. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said this benefit will start being paid from this year and families will be receiving their cheque just before Christmas.

Times of Malta – Budget at a glance

The budget shows that the deficit is set to reach 5.8% of the GDP this year, 0.2 percentage points above what it had projected last year Malta’s deficit is expected to increase from €955 million this year to €980 million next year, according to the 2023 Budget announced by Caruana. Debt levels are expected to increase by another billion euro next year.

Spending on energy next year will reach exceed half a billion, 9.3% of the government’s recurrent expenditure.

Budget in the Red – PN

PN Leader Bernard Grech said that the 2023 Budget is a ‘Budget in the red,’ describing the government’s plan as one which continues to increase debt with an ironic reference to the new budget briefcase. He insisted this Budget does not address the quality of life of the Maltese people, nor does the government know where it wants to take the country. “There is no certainty or stability, this is a government with no solutions, and it gave us more of the same promises which were not fulfilled,” Grech said, adding that government has not fulfilled a quarter of the previous promises. “The budget has lots of nice words, but no solutions. It does not address people’s quality of life,” Grech added, promising to lay out his party’s vision during next week’s response.

President supports Kosovo’s EU accession future

President George Vella has expressed Malta’s continuous support to Kosovo in its path towards EU accession and recalled Malta’s support for Kosovo’s participation in multilateral fora. During a press conference after official talks with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, the President of Malta said that he welcomed the European Commission’s enlargement report issued on the 12th of October and encouraged Kosovo to continue on its path to further enhance its European perspective. He also added that Malta supports the European Commission’s proposal for visa liberalisation. From the broader regional perspective, President Vella said that the Western Balkans region cannot be detached from a stable and secure Europe and the Mediterranean. “Malta, therefore, fully supports the use of a merit-based approach, which includes fair and rigorous conditionality, and encourages candidate countries and potential candidates to continue pursuing necessary reforms in the interest of their citizens,” the President remarked.

