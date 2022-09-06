Budget cuts necessary in view of energy crisis – Economy Minister / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 6 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Budget cuts necessary in view of energy crisis – Economy Minister

ister Silvio Schembri sought to downplay government’s decision to postpone major investment projects, saying that the cuts are made necessary by government’s substantial spending on electricity and fuel subsidies to keep prices stable. Schembri also said that projects involving EU funding are not impacted by the review exercise. “It is not a question of size… it is a question of being more careful where to invest funds, especially in light of the millions being spent to subsidise the cost of energy for families and businesses,” Schembri said. (Maltatoday)

Maltese businesses report negative outlook – EIB

The European Investment Bank has given Malta a negative investment outlook, the only EU Member State with such a predicament. A Survey by the EIB found that businesses expecting to decrease their investment remaining slightly higher than those looking to increase it. The study also found that Maltese firms spent some 44% of their investments on replacement, in line with the EU average, while the highest share of investment was otherwise made in machinery and equipment (38%) followed by software, data and IT (22%), which increased by seven percentage points in the span of a year. (Times of Malta)

Ħamrun worker suffers grievious injury in building site incident

A 47-year old worker from Ħamrun was grievously injured this afternoon in Iklin. The accident occurred at around 2.00pm at a construction site in Triq il-Ħwawar when the victim fell off two-storey height while working on a wall. The worker was taken at Mater Dei hospital where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. (TVM)