Budget date set for 24th October / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 21 September 2022

Morning Briefing

Budget date set for 24th October

PM Robert Abela announced that the Budget for 2023 will be announced on October 24. In comments on the budget broadcaster, Abela re-iterated that the budget will focus on stability and sustainability during very challenging times. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has already indicated that government will be spending around 600 millon euro to cushion the recent hikes in energy and food prices.

Unions take common stand on COLA

In a rare move, Unions are presenting a united front on how the cost of living adjustment should be applied in exceptional circumstances such as the current situation. The unions said that this initiative was being taken in light of the current unprecedented situation that led to a “record” COLA increase of around €10 in the next budget. No details of the proposal was given. “These unions which together represent thousands of workers will be coming together as one front to present a proposal through which the COLA mechanism will be able to address such circumstances, whilst ensuring that justice is done in the interest of the workers and employers,” the unions said.

128 roads completed so far in 2022

Infrastructure Malta has rebuilt another 128 residential roads in the first eight months of this year, an average of four roads per week. This was announced by the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Aaron Farrugia who explained that complementing major infrastructure projects, the daily works on residential and rural roads are ongoing, according to the needs of communities. The 128 residential roads it rebuilt between January and August add up to around another 27 kilometers of roads with a higher quality infrastructure.

