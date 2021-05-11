Reading Time: < 1 minute

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced that this season will bring to an end his long experience with the former Italian Champions.

Speaking to Bein Sports Buffon revealed that he will either hang his footballing boots or else identify what he described as a “new, stimulating situation”. He added that: “I believe I have given everything to Juventus, and I have received a lot. This is the end of a cycle and it is right that I make way for others”.

For most of this season, Buffon played second fiddle to Polish international Wojciech Szczęsny.

Buffon holds the record for the longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A history, achieved over twelve league matches; he kept the opposition out for 974 consecutive minutes during the 2015–16 season, achieving the most consecutive clean sheets (10) during that run. Buffon also holds the record for most clean sheets and most appearances in both Serie A and with the Italian national team.