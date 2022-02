Reading Time: < 1 minute

SOFIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Bulgaria will ban flights to the country operated by Russian airlines and will close its airspace for all Russian aircraft from Saturday, the transport ministry said late on Friday.

The ministry said the move was a result of the escalation of the military conflict and as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Photo – A file photo showing a view to the Sofia Airport, Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA/VASSIL DONEV