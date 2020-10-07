Bulgaria registers record high of COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bulgaria registered a record high 436 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, data from the national information platform on the disease showed on Wednesday.



A total of 22,306 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Balkan country of 7 million people, including 862 deaths.

Eight people have died in the past 24 hours.



Daily coronavirus infections started to increase in late September.



Bulgarians have to wear protective face masks in closed public spaces and keep social distance and the government has said it does not plan to introduce any new restrictive measures for the time being

