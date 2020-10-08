Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Bulgaria, Coronavirus

Bulgaria reports national one-day case record

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bulgaria reported a daily record of 437 coronavirus cases on Thursday, as the country grapples with a rising number of infections, data from the national information platform on the disease showed.

The Balkan country now has 22,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 873 deaths.
The country’s chief health inspector has said new restrictions, such as closing restaurants may be imposed if the confirmed cases continue to rise, but ruled out a full lockdown.
%d bloggers like this: