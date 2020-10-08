Bulgaria reports national one-day case record

Bulgaria reported a daily record of 437 coronavirus cases on Thursday, as the country grapples with a rising number of infections, data from the national information platform on the disease showed.
The Balkan country now has 22,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 873 deaths.
The country’s chief health inspector has said new restrictions, such as closing restaurants may be imposed if the confirmed cases continue to rise, but ruled out a full lockdown.
