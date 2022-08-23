Bulgaria says talks to resume Russian gas supplies are ‘inevitable’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Bulgaria’s interim energy minister said it was “inevitable” that the Balkan country would discuss resuming gas deliveries with Russia’s Gazprom GAZP.MM that were halted in April, after the government promised to secure adequate supplies for the winter.

Rossen Hristov did not say when negotiations with the Russian company will start, but said they would be needed to secure cheaper gas for the country.

“Given the demands of business and the trade unions, in reality, talks with Gazprom to renew supplies are inevitable,” Hristov told reporters.

The European Union country had been meeting more than 90% of its gas needs with Russian deliveries until April, when Gazprom cut supplies to Bulgaria over the previous government’s refusal to pay in roubles.

Its long-term contract with Gazprom expires at the end of 2022.

via Reuters