Centre-right GERB party leads in Bulgaria election -partial results

Reading Time: 3 minutes

SOFIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) – The centre-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won Sunday’s parliamentary election in Bulgaria, with 25.4% of votes, results from 99% of ballots counted showed on Monday.

The centrist anti-graft party, We Continue the Change, was second, with 20.2%, in the fourth national polls in the European Union’s country in less than two years.

Final official results that would also include the ballots from abroad are expected on Thursday.

Exit polls by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed the centre-right GERB with 23.6%-25.5% of ballots. Its main rival, the reformist We Continue the Change of Kiril Petkov, whose cabinet collapsed in June, was next with 19.5%-19.9%.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB party, cast his vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 October 2022. Bulgaria is holding its fourth parliamentary elections in 18 months, which do not promise a way out of the political impasse in which the country has been facing since the spring of last year. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

If confirmed, the result would herald tough coalition talks ahead that could still end in a hung parliament or even another election.

Either would prolong policy instability and raise the prospect of Sofia missing its 2024 target date for entry into the euro zone.

Many of Borissov’s political adversaries accuse him of allowing widespread corruption to fester during his decade-long rule that ended last year, complicating efforts to put together a functioning majority.

But for some voters in the European Union’s poorest member state, Borissov spells a promise of stability and diplomatic maturity needed to navigate Bulgaria’s complex relationship with Russia.

Once Moscow’s key ally in the EU, Sofia has turned away following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, becoming the first EU member alongside Poland, an anti-Russian hawk, to see its gas supplies cut off by Gazprom.

During the campaign, Borissov appeared to thread carefully, saying he would toe the EU and NATO line on Russia policy but has also sent a signal to the pro-Russian electorate that he would be able to restore relations once the war ends.

“There is a war in the world… It is important for the country to stay on its Euro-Atlantic course,” he said after casting his ballot.

Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate, who refuses to govern with Borissov, said on Sunday Bulgarians were choosing between the politics of the transition period that was marred by endemic graft and a more transparent Bulgaria that would be a reliable EU member.

Party leader of We Continue the Change, Kiril Petkov votes at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 October 2022. Bulgaria is holding its fourth parliamentary elections in 18 months, which do not promise a way out of the political impasse in which the country has been facing since the spring of last year. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Analysts say political parties, aware of economic risks from the war in Ukraine, a difficult winter ahead and voters’ frustration with political instability, could shelve their differences and opt for a technocrat government.

“Many Bulgarians expect that compromises will be made and want to see a government. It will not be easy, but that is what the politicians are for,” Boryana Dimitrova, with pollster Alpha Research, said after exit polls were released.

Up to six other groups were expected to enter parliament, including the ethnic Turkish MRF party, the Socialists and the pro-Russian, nationalist Revival.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia TsolovaEditing by Nick Macfie, Gareth Jones, Justyna Pawlak and Frances Kerry)

Reuters

