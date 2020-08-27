Preloader
Bulgarian Justice minister resigns as anti-government protests continue

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has tendered his resignation after “a conversation” with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Bulgarian government said in a statement on August 26.

The reshuffle was expected to be formally approved after talks between Borisov’s ruling GERB party and its junior coalition partners.

Approval requires a vote by parliament, which is due to meet next on September 2 for the start of its autumn session.

The move follows weeks of mass demonstrations across Bulgaria against what protesters say is oligarchic control over Bulgaria’s government and judicial system.

Rather than Kirilov’s resignation, however, the demonstrators have been calling for Borisov and Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev to resign.

Protesters have been blocking roads and staging daily rallies in Sofia and other cities for nearly two months.

