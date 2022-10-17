Bulgaria’s inflation increases to 18.7% y/y in September

SOFIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s consumer prices rose by 18.7% on an annual basis in September from an increase of 17.7% in August, reaching a new 24-year high, as energy and food prices continue to increase, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.
Consumer prices rose 1.2% in September on a monthly basis, flat on a 1.2% increase a month earlier, the statistics office said.
Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 15.6% on the year in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, data showed.
The finance ministry sees the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia speeding the annual inflation in the Balkan country to 12.6% this year, while the central bank sees inflation at 14.9%.
|CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION
|SEPT 2022
|AUGUST 2022
|SEPT 2021
|M/M % CHANGE
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+0.4
|Y/Y % CHANGE
|+18.7
|+17.7
|+4.8
