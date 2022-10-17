Bulgaria’s inflation increases to 18.7% y/y in September

SOFIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s consumer prices rose by 18.7% on an annual basis in September from an increase of 17.7% in August, reaching a new 24-year high, as energy and food prices continue to increase, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.2% in September on a monthly basis, flat on a 1.2% increase a month earlier, the statistics office said.

Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 15.6% on the year in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, data showed.

The finance ministry sees the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia speeding the annual inflation in the Balkan country to 12.6% this year, while the central bank sees inflation at 14.9%.

CONSUMER PRICE INFLATIONSEPT 2022AUGUST 2022SEPT 2021
M/M % CHANGE+1.2+1.2+0.4
Y/Y % CHANGE+18.7+17.7+4.8

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

