Bulgaria’s PP party expects to forge coalition government soon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bulgaria’s largest political party, We Continue The Change (PP), expects to forge a coalition government with three other parties soon and put an end to a political deadlock, PP leader Kiril Petkov said on Monday.

The new centrist party won Bulgaria’s third parliamentary election this year on Nov. 14 on pledges to root out corruption and steer the European Union’s poorest member towards prosperity.

PP is holding coalition talks with the Socialists and two right-wing factions to form the first regular cabinet since April, when public anger over graft ended the decade-long rule of veteran centre-right premier Boyko Borissov.

Petkov, 41, nominated by his party for the post of prime minister, said a draft coalition agreement was sent late on Sunday to the PP’s future partners following constructive talks. The four parties will have a parliamentary majority of 134 seats.

“We fully understand that Bulgaria already absolutely needs to have a regular government,” Petkov told President Rumen Radev at the start of consultations on forming a new government.

“We hope to present you in the shortest time our proposal for a coalition cabinet,” said Petkov, a Harvard-educated business executive.

via Reuters