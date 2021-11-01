Bus hijacked and set alight by armed and masked men in Northern Ireland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A bus has been hijacked and set alight by armed and masked men in an incident thought to be linked to loyalist opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Police said two men boarded the bus in Newtownards, County Down, at about 6.30am on Monday before pouring fuel over the vehicle and setting it alight.

The driver managed to escape the bus unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the incident, police said.

The hijackers are said to have referenced the Northern Ireland protocol during the incident, according to local reports, however this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Photo – Irish flags fly by a mural painted on a building in the Republican area of The Bogside in Londonderry in Northern Ireland in Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

