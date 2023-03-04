Business economic sentiment edges up in January – EC / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 4 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Opposition demands answers from BOV in Vitals saga

Bank of Valletta should clarify its position regarding its €35.9 million loan to Steward Healthcare in the interest of its customers and Malta’s financial system, the PN said. In a statement PN spokesmen Adrian Delia and Jerome Caruana Cilia recalled how a court judgement a week ago that annulled the controversial hospitals’ privatisation deal originally signed with Vitals, declaring it to be “fraudulent”, made reference to the loan from Bank of Valletta to Steward.They appealed to the bank to clarify its position and to the institutions that had the duty to regulate BOV to ensure that laws are observed. (Times of Malta)

Business economic sentiment edges up in January – EC

The European Commission’s confidence surveys show that economic sentiment in Malta edged up in January when compared with a month earlier, and stood above its long-term average, which is estimated since November 2002. When compared with the previous month, the improvement was largely driven by industry, even though sentiment in this sector remained negative. In parallel,the EC’s Uncertainty Indicator for Malta decreased in January, signalling lower uncertainty. Uncertainty fell mostly in the retail sector and in industry, with smaller decreases recorded in the construction and in the services sectors. By contrast, uncertainty among consumers edged up slightly. Separately, a CBM report says that the Bank’s Business Conditions Index indicates that in January, annual growth in business activity stood slightly above its long-term average, estimated since January 2000.

23 persons living irregularly to be sent back – police

23 people living in Malta irregularly were apprehended by the police this week, police said. They are from Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria and Mali. They were taken to a detention centre for the process relating to their dismissal from Malta to be embarked upon. In a statement, the police said that the migrants were found during raids relating to irregular migration in several localities including Marsa, Pietà, Buġibba, Santa Venera, Paola and Marsascala. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first