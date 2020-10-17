Business woman confirms having affair with British PM Johnson

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A U.S tech entrepreneur at the centre of allegations of misconduct involving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told a newspaper they did have an affair when he was mayor of London.
The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Jennifer Arcuri, when asked if she had an affair with Johnson, said: “I think that goes without saying … it’s pretty much out there.”
In an interview with the newspaper, Arcuri says Johnson, who was married to second wife Marina Wheeler at the time, bombarded her with “avalanches of passion”.
Arcuri gave a number of TV interviews after the allegations came to light, saying she and Johnson had enjoyed a “very special relationship”, though she repeatedly refused to say whether they had had an affair.
Johnson was London mayor from 2008 to 2016. He became prime minister last year.
Downing Street had no immediate comment.
17th October 2020
A friendship that has lasted for over ten years became a viral phenomenon after the 12 protagonists did a beautiful gesture towards their friend.
After not being able to see their friend suffering from cancer at the Alexander Fleming Day Hospital in Buenos Aires for two months due to the anti-Covid restrictions, twelve friends rented a crane to greet her from the window.
The friends from ...
17th October 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,830 to 348,557, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,734, the tally showed.
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to curb social contacts and keep travel to a minimum, making a personal appeal after the federal and state go...
17th October 2020
Update 1258 = Teachers' Union calls for school closure protocols
The MUT, declared, that it is expecting the Government to start discussions on the protocols for school closure. In a statement, the union said that it is evident that the high number of daily positive cases and the alarming virus transmission in the community is impacting schools, educators, students and families.
Anytime, ...
17th October 2020
17th October 2020
As the European Union sent out another strongly worded statement on Friday regarding Turkey’s infringements in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey continued on its path of defiance to the West with the reported missile test launch of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft system on the shores of the Black Sea, to the vehement protestation of the US.
Ekathimerini repor...
17th October 2020
French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said.
Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was shot dead by police, had acted alone or had accomplices. French media reported that he was an 18-year-old of Chechen origin.
Witnesses heard the assailant ...
17th October 2020
Update 1121
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19.
The mandate means Ardern, 40, could form the first single-party government in decades, and face the challenge of delivering on the progressive transformation she promised but fail...
17th October 2020
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev vowed on Saturday to strike back against Armenia after shelling on his country’s second largest city Ganja left at least 12 civilians dead and dozens injured.
Aliyev said Azerbaijan’s army would retaliate against Armenia and “take revenge on the battlefield”, in televised remarks hours after the shelling on a residential area in Ganja flattened rows of house...
17th October 2020
India's cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.
India has recorded the world's second-largest number of cases after the United States an...
17th October 2020
Austria's daily tally of new coronavirus cases has surpassed 2,000 for the first time, surging to a new record, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Saturday.
The tabloid, which has accurately reported the figures before their official publication in the past, said 2,317 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. Earlier this month, the daily number surpassed the record of 1,050 set during the ...
