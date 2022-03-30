Cabinet appointments expected today / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 30 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM to appoint Cabinet today

PM Robert Abela was reportedly in talks with newly-elected Labour MPs on Tuesday as, together with his closest advisers, he is expected to announce the Cabinet today. Abela is operating in restricted timeframes, with a public holiday tomorrow and a papal visit during the weekend.

PL co-opts portal editor as MP

Labour has announced the first co-option in Parliament, an element which was a regular feature of the past legislature. In a statement, it said that Labour was co-opting Randolph Debattista, who edits the party’s English-language website The Journal, into parliament after it ran out of candidates on the ninth district. On Tuesday evening it has also announced, following an internal secret vote, which seats will be relinquished by candidates elected on two districts.

MHRA welcomes PM’s intention to lift all restrictions

The hotel lobby has welcomed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s pledge to remove all COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday, Abela had said that said “it’s time to lift all COVID restrictions”, insisting government will leave it “up to people to choose how to safeguard their own wellbeing.” Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association President Tony Zahra said the PM’s statement echoed the sentiment of competing countries. The Malta International Airport also welcomed the PM’s statement.

Covid-19 Update

Malta reported 603 cases on Tuesday, the highest in months, taking the positivity rate to over 14%.