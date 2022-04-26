Cabinet refuses pardon to men accused of Caruana Galizia murder / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 26 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cabinet refuses pardon to men accused of Caruana Galizia murder

The Cabinet of Ministers has refused to grant a pardon to two men indicted over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia “In line with the advice of the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police, the Cabinet of Ministers today decided to advise the President of the Republic not to grant the request for a proclamation made on 4 April 2022 by Mr Alfred Degiorgio and Mr George Degiorgio,” a government statement reads. Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio requested a presidential pardon in exchange for information about the involvement of a former cabinet minister in the murder. (Maltatoday)

Fires engulfs foodstuff warehouse in Sta Venera

A fire broke out at a foodstuffs factory in Santa Venera on Monday afternoon, with firefighters warning that the battle to completely douse the flames could go on all night. Multiple Civil Protection Department firefighting trucks were soon on the scene and were still working as of 8.15pm to restore a measure of order. More than 40 firefighters were involved in the operation. Nobody was inside the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported. A magisterial inquiry will investigate the blaze. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

Four people have died with Covid 19, data issued by the health authorities on Monday showed, taking the total number of deaths to 692. No details about the recent deaths were given. 178 new Covid cases were registered on Monday, The number of active cases currently stands at 4,534. (The Malta Independent)