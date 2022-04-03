Cadbury issues warning over Easter chocolate WhatsApp scam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cadbury has issued a warning to the public over a free Easter chocolate scam that has been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

People have been receiving a message that contains a link claiming to offer the recipient a free chocolate hamper.

However, the chocolate manufacturer has confirmed that the offer is not genuine and warned consumers not to interact with it.

“We’ve been made aware of circulating posts on social media claiming to offer consumers a free Easter chocolate basket,” the company said on Twitter.

“We can confirm this hasn’t been generated by us & we urge consumers not to interact.”

The public has also been warned about the scam by Merseyside Police, with the force saying it is an “attempt to gain access to your personal details”.

Read more via Sky News