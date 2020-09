Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two violent thunderstorms hit Cagliari in the space of a few hours on Thursday turning the streets of the Sardinian capital into rivers.



Cagliari and the surrounding area were swept by thunder, lightning, cloudbursts and a gale-force north-westerly wind.



Fire service sirens rang out across the city as emergency services responded to scores of calls from citizens.

