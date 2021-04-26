Cagliari stun Roma to climb out of Serie A drop zone

Reuters) – Cagliari moved out of the Serie A relegation zone with a 3-2 win over Europa League semi-finalists AS Roma at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday, stretching their winning run to three games.
Leonardo Semplici’s side moved to 31 points and above Benevento into 17th place on goal difference. There are now three points separating both teams from Fiorentina in 14th.
Teams level on points are ranked by their head-to-head record at the end of the season, making Benevento’s clash with Cagliari in two weeks’ time hugely significant, after Filippo Inzaghi’s side won their last meeting 2-1 in January.
Photo Cagliari Facebook Page