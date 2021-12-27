California and other western states battered by snowstorm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Heavy storms have battered western regions of the United States, leaving thousands without power.

Almost 30in (76cm) of snow fell in parts of northern California in 24 hours, causing blackouts and road closures, including a 70-mile (112km) stretch of Interstate 80 into Nevada.

Snow fall in Reno Nevada!!! pic.twitter.com/qIw8OaWyEf — Erika 💫🦋 (@its_casta) December 26, 2021

Avalanche warnings are in effect across six states.

Over the weekend, southern California was hit by rainstorms, which saw power lines snap and streets flooded.

More than 1.8in of rain fell over 24 hours in San Marcos pass in Santa Barbara county, while Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo county recorded 1.61in, officials said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno, Nevada, said snowstorms would remain heavy over Sunday night and well into Monday, and forecasters have warned that travel could prove difficult in the region for several days.

Incredibly, the California statewide snowpack has jumped from 22% of normal two weeks ago to 146% of normal today after a parade of storms has slammed the region with heavy snow. @NWSCNRFC #CAwx pic.twitter.com/skVnFu4fnd — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 27, 2021

Avalanche warnings were put into effect on Sunday for parts of Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and California, as the storms created widespread areas of unstable snow.

Authorities near Reno said three people were injured in a 20-car weekend pileup on Interstate 395, amid limited visibility.

Power cuts affected residents in Washington, Oregon and other areas, although northern California was the worst hit. Power Outage US reported 28,000 power cuts there in the early hours of Monday local time, mostly in northern coastal counties and those on the Nevada border.

Read more via BBC/ NBC