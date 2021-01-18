California calls for pause in use of huge batch of Moderna vaccines after allergic reactions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

California’s top epidemiologist is warning health providers to delay using a batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after a “higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions” were reported at a Southern Calfornia vaccination clinic.

The affected lot includes 330,000 doses — roughly 1/10th of what the state so far has distributed.

The reaction was observed in fewer than 10 people who required medical attention after receiving the vaccine at one clinic, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan said in a statement Sunday night. The conditions of those affected were not released, but health officials described the allergic reaction as “severe.”

The clinic is located in San Diego, the California Department of Public Health reported later.

More than 330,000 doses from the affected lot — which arrived in California between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 — have been distributed to 287 providers across the state, officials said. No other adverse reactions have been reported from that specific lot.

Main Photo: A vial of the Moderna vaccine against COVID 19 . EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

