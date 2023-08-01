Call to restrict public access to Trevi Fountain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Access to the Trevi Fountain should be limited and controlled, Rome’s tourism pointman said in the wake of a social media video showing a man climbing onto the iconic monument and diving into its waters.

More and more tourists are behaving badly in Rome. Here’s a barbarian diving into the historic Trevi Fountain, to the cheers of the crowd. How would you punish this cultural disrespect? pic.twitter.com/7R1ySPYtaP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2023

“The indecent spectacle at the Trevi Fountain the other night with the umpteenth tourist making fun of our city’s cultural and historical heritage and our rules is no longer tolerable,” said councillor Alessandro Onorato.

“This is pure barbarity, which we will not be silent about, and it is also very concerning that the people present clapped him. “Monuments must be respected and the State should help us make sure they are”.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group