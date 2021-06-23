Calls for removal of foreign fighters as Libyan conference gets underway

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on foreign fighters to leave Libya to ensure a peaceful transition in comments made ahead of Wednesday’s Berlin conference.

Maas said he was hopeful that the second internationally backed Libya talks to be held in Berlin will boost the transitional government so that Libyans “can take the fate of their country into their own hands.”

The German foreign minister made it clear that the planned elections for December 24 this year must go ahead. “We will continue to campaign for them alongside the Libyan government and the UN,” Maas said.

Representatives of Libya’s interim government will join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as the foreign ministers of regional and global leaders at the UN-sponsored talks.

Most of the attendees – the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely the US, UK, France, Russia and China – as well as Italy, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the EU and the UN already met at the first Berlin Conference on Libya in January 2020.

Photo: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL

Read more via DW