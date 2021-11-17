Canada and Australia hit by floods

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest, said that all rail access had been cut by floods and landslides further to the east that killed at least one person and left two others missing.

Two days of torrential across the Pacific province of British Columbia touched off major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, Canada’s two biggest rail companies.

“All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior,” port spokesperson Matti Polychronis said.

Stunning aerial footage of #Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie area, which is under an evacuation order due to flooding, shows roads and buildings submerged in water.



More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes. https://t.co/tAoCU2gblg pic.twitter.com/nG0IsbBxGm — CityNews Vancouver (@CityNewsVAN) November 16, 2021

At least one person was killed when a mudslide had swept cars off Highway 99 near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the northeast of Vancouver, killing an unspecified number of people.

Search and rescue crews were combing through the rubble for signs of survivors or additional casualties, officials said.

Vancouver’s port moves C$550 million ($440 million) worth of cargo each day, ranging from automobiles and finished goods to essential commodities.

The floods temporarily shut down much of the movement of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, during a busy time for trains to haul grain to the port following the harvest.

This year drought has sharply reduced the size of Canada’s crops, meaning a rail disruption of a few days may not create a significant backlog, a grain industry source told Reuters.

Del Dosdall, senior export manager at grain handler Parrish & Heimbecker, said he expected some rail service could be restored by the weekend. Another industry source said he expected the shutdown to last weeks.

OIL PIPELINES SHUT DOWN

Floods have also hampered pipelines. Enbridge Inc shut a segment of a British Columbia natural gas pipeline as a precaution.

The storms also forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries up to 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.

Copper and coal miner Teck Resources Limited said the floods had disrupted movement of its commodities to its export terminals, while potash exporter Canpotex Ltd said it was looking for alternatives to move the crop nutrient overseas.

Directly to the south of British Columbia, in Washington state, heavy rains forced evacuations and cut off electricity for over 150,000 households on Monday. The U.S. National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood in Mount Vernon, Washington, “due to the potential for a levee failure.”

Some areas of British Columbia received 8 inches (20 cm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.

Authorities in Merritt, some 120 miles (200 km) northeast of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as river waters rose quickly, but some were still trapped in their homes on Tuesday, said city spokesman Greg Lowis.

Snow blanketed the town on Tuesday and some cars could be seen floating in the flood waters still up to 4 feet (1.22 meter) high. The towns of Chilliwack and Abbotsford ordered partial evacuations.

Rescuers equipped with diggers and body-sniffing dogs started dismantling large mounds of debris that have choked highways.

The landslides and floods come less than six months after a wildfires gutted an entire town, as temperatures in the province soared during a record-breaking heat dome.

Meanwhile in Australia, hundreds of people have been evacuated from homes in Forbes in the New South Wales central west after a local river exceeded major flood levels.

Forbes floods 2021 are starting to happen. Got to get close to the SES drill which was fun. I think the town will cut off tonight. The speed of the water in the river is interesting. It’s calming but also deceptive. So much power in it to wreck banks and levies. pic.twitter.com/5P8lzSq36X — Monique Hohnberg (@MoniqueHohnberg) November 17, 2021

Photo – Floodwaters are seen around the Lachlan River in the town of Forbes, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2021. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from homes in Forbes in the New South Wales central west after a local river exceeded major flood levels. EPA-EFE/STUART WALMSLEY