Canada expected to boost defense spending by as much as C$8 billion in 2022 budget -CBC News

(Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is expected to boost defense spending by as much as C$8 billion ($6.38 billion) in its 2022 budget due on Thursday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported , citing a senior government source.

The new defense spending will be over and above the increases the Trudeau government committed to in 2017, CBC News reported, adding the government also plans to invest heavily in buying weapons for Ukraine to help it in its defense against the Russian invasion.

The report did not specify a time frame for the new spending.

($1 = 1.2531 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in BengaluruEditing by Chris Reese)

Photo – EPA-EFE/Andre Pichette