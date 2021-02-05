Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Canada

Canada loses 212,800 jobs in January, jobless rate jumps to 9.4%

Canada’s economy lost a net 212,800 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose to 9.4%, reflecting the economic harm done by new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 23,400 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector shrank by a net 236,200 positions, largely in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food services.

