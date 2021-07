Reading Time: < 1 minute

Canada lost 294,200 jobs in June, mainly on a plunge in service sector jobs in industries hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The May data was revised to show a loss of 318,700 jobs rather than a gain of 101,600. The report, which is derived from ADP’s payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.