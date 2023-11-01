Canada, News

Canada’s new immigration plan to factor in need to bolster housing and services

291 Min Read
Reading Time: 1 minute

By Wa Lone

TORONTO, (Reuters) – Canada will incorporate planning for housing, healthcare and other services into its a immigration strategy, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said, after posting its biggest population jump in almost seven decades.

Statistics Canada has said the population grew by 2.9% in the 12 months to July 1, 2023, to more than 40 million.

“We need to better align immigration programs systems and services with Canada’s labor market,” Miller told reporters. “This is what we’ve heard consistently from stakeholders and all those … that speak to us on a daily basis about their needs.”

For example, construction and healthcare have been dogged by labor shortages in recent years.

Canada’s government is facing pressure to address concerns about targeting annual immigration at around 500,000 permanent residents by 2025 given the backdrop of an affordable housing crisis and escalating living costs.

Canada is targeting 465,000 this year.

One key to the new strategy is to accelerate processing services for international student permits at institutions with better housing, services and other supports, the ministry said.

The new strategy is important so that Canada can adapt quickly and respond in a sustainable way to growing global humanitarian crises, Miller said.

Once you're here...

  • Rethinking the value of the Maltese terraced house

    Rethinking the value of the Maltese terraced house

    Cde31st October 2023
    Earlier this year, a court decision that revoked a permit for a five-storey block in a row of terraced houses inSanta Luċija had sparked a crucial discussion about the significanc...
  • CEOs: The new PR frontliners

    CEOs: The new PR frontliners

    Cde31st October 2023
    James Vella Clark is Media and Communications Manager at Corporate Identities and has been in the sector for the past 24 years. The role of the CEO today goes beyond making str...
  • Cyber-attacks: As inevitable as wars

    Cyber-attacks: As inevitable as wars

    Cde31st October 2023
    Despite the benefits of governments’ imposing new legal, regulatory requirements for cybersecurity, these can pose counterproductive conditions such as hefty costs towards complia...
%d bloggers like this: