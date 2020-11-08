Canada’s PM’s wife pays tribute to Kamala Harris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, paid tribute to Kamala Harris on her election as Vice President.

In a Facebook post, Trudeau wrote “The hardest thing to do in any society is to redefine the norm. With strong women in politics, we are paving the way for more equality for generations to come. Let’s walk together with solidarity dear allies.”

Yesterday, when Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected Vice President of the United States of America, history was made.

With more courageous women in public office, we are putting stepping stones in place that will allow future generations to keep pushing ahead, keep making progress, and keep building a better future – a future that’s based on solid ground of equality between all beings.

She added “Kamala Harris, Madam Vice President-elect, millions of women and girls ran by your side, and now we will take every step forward together.”

