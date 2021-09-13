Canada’s Trudeau , after gravel throwing, condemns rhetoric of right-wing leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CANDIAC, Quebec (Reuters) – Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, who was pelted with gravel at a rally last week, said the leader of the right-wing People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was using irresponsible rhetoric.

The 49-year-old Trudeau was campaigning in London, Ontario, last week ahead of the Sept 20 national election when he was hit by gravel on his way back to his campaign bus.

Police charged https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/shane-marshall-people-s-party-gravel-trudeau-1.6172690 former PPC member Shane Marshall with assault with a weapon on Saturday, alleging Marshall tossed the stones.

PPC leader Maxime Bernier expelled Marshall from the party last week when the allegations emerged, and he also condemned the incident.

On Sunday, Trudeau placed at least some of the responsibility on Bernier for the gravel throwing and the often profane verbal abuse he has faced from angry vaccine opponents on the campaign trail.

“Words have power,” Trudeau told supporters at an event outside of Montreal when asked whether Bernier was inciting violence. “I don’t think Mr. Bernier is being responsible in his approach to Canada or to Canadians.”

Reuters

Photo – Justin Trudeau Twitter