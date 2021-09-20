Canaries airspace open despite volcano eruption, few flights cancelled

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spain’s civil air authority Enaire said on Monday that the airspace above the Canary Islands was open despite a volcanic eruption, while only a few flights were cancelled by a local airline.

The archipelago’s local airline Binter cancelled four flights on Monday, but it scheduled other flights for later in the day.

The airline, which had released footage of the smoke and ash plume on Sunday afternoon, said the cancellations were a consequence of the eruption.

It said on its Twitter account that flights to and from La Gomera would resume later on Monday, though it warned of possible delays. Its call centre was offering tickets for flights to La Palma and La Gomera for the afternoon.

Enaire has maintained the airspace open and said there were no restrictions on travelling to La Gomera or La Palma early on Monday.

“There is no problem of visibility”, an Enaire source added, saying it was up to airlines to decide if they wanted to change their plans.

A group of 360 tourists who were evacuated from a beach resort in Spain’s Canary island on Sunday after a volcano erupted in La Palma have been transferred to the nearby island of Tenerife by ferry on Monday morning, a spokesperson of ferry operator Fred Olsen said.

Another 180 tourists, also part of that group of over 500 tourists evacuated as a precaution from the resort in Puerto Naos, could be evacuated to the archipelago’s biggest island later in the day, the spokesperson added.

The volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon, shooting lava up hundreds meters into the air. In total, around 5,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Photo – Smoke and magma rise to the sky from the volcanic eruption in El Paso, La Palma, Canary islands, Spain. EPA-EFE/Miguel Calero