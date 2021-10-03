Canary Islands volcano ‘much more aggressive’ as new fissures erupt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The erupting volcano on Spain’s Canary Islands has blown open two more fissures, with authorities reporting “intense” activity in the area.

The new fissures, about 15 metres (50 feet) apart, sent streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down toward the sea, parallel to an earlier flow that reached the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano was “much more aggressive”, almost two weeks after it erupted on the island of La Palma, said Miguel Ángel Morcuende, the technical director of the Canary Islands’ emergency volcano response department.

Overnight, scientists recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5.

The eruption was sending gas and ash up to 6,000 metres into the air, officials said.

The prompt evacuation of more than 6,000 people since the 19 September eruption helped prevent casualties.

A new area of solidified lava where the molten rock is flowing into the sea extends over more than 20ha (50 acres).

Photo – A view of the volcano erupting after two new vents appeared on its surface expelling lava, in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

