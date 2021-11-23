Cannabis bill seeks harm-reduction approach – PM / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 23 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cannabis bill seeks harm-reduction approach, PM Abela says

Government is proposing to change the law regulating substance abuse so that anyone caught with a joint would no longer be considered a criminal, arrested, taken to the police lock-up and arraigned in court, where they could face up to six months in prison, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in Parliament on Monday. He added that the government opted for a “harm-reduction approach” through its proposed cannabis reform, aiming at regulating the sector and eradicating the black market, Abela added. He also took the PN to task for its stance agaisnt the bill, arguing that the Opposition was indifferent to the challenges faced by youths looking for a job but whose record is tainted with a criminal conviction over a joint. “We could not wait or postpone the reform to after the election. Each passing day that we ignore such realities is another day lost to addressing the problem,” Abela said.

Former Labour Health Minister Godfrey Farrugia, who is now an independent MP, also took the floor, and warned that as a doctor, unlimited access to cannabis could mean trouble. “I am all for reform but we need a cautious reform to eradicate the black market. I find it shocking that people can grow plants at home. Let’s not repeat the same mistake we did when introducing the law on medicinal cannabis. We cannot normalise a situation when we come to reform this plague,” he warned.

(Times of Malta)

Konrad Mizzi, Caruana Galizia family exploring libel agreement

Konrad Mizzi’s lawyers and the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia are exploring the possibility of reaching an out of court settlement in a libel case the former minister had filed against the murdered journalist. Mizzi had opened court proceedings after Caruana Galizia alleged that the former Labour Minister was having an extramarital affair with his communications office. Mizzi’s lawyers asked the magistrate for some more time to explore the possibility of reaching an out of court settlement. The request was upheld. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 62 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, with 42 persons recovering. Active cases have thus increased to 866, while the death tally increased to 464 after a 72-year-old male passed away while Covid positive.