Cannabis use becomes legal after historic vote / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 15 December 2021

Morning Briefing

Cannabis use becomes legal after historic vote

The Maltese parliament has approved a cannabis law that allow users to make use of the drug. Malta becomes the first country in Europe to regulate recreational cannabis use. PL MPs voted unanimously in favour of the bill, while the Opposition voted against. During the past weesks, scores of NGOs expressed opposition to the bill or requested further safeguards. The bill will become law once it is signed by the President of the Republic. (Times of Malta)

PM says its too early to decide on Education Minister

Prime Minister Robert Abela has so far defended Education Minister Justyne Caruana following the publication of a damning report on the provision of a direct order to a close friend of hers. Abela said that he will await the final verdict from parliament’s ethics committee before taking any action on Education Minister Justyne Caruana. The PM insisted that the Standards Commissioner’s report “is not conclusive” and the matter now rests with parliament’s ethics committee. PN leader Bernard Grech said that “it has been four days since it became known that the Commissioner for Standards’ investigation found that Justyne Caruana had violated the Code of Ethics and possibly the Criminal Code. And we’ve known about the case for almost a year… Despite all this, Robert Abela has neither spoken nor taken action against the Minister of Education”. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: A total of 100 new daily cases were reported today while 90 people recovered. 20 people are being treated in hospital, 2 of whom are in the ITU.