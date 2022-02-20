‘Can’t keep offering olive branch’ to Russia – European Council President Charles Michel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western allies can’t keep offering an olive branch while Russia continues to dial up tensions along the Ukrainian border, European Council President Charles Michel said.

“The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?” Michel asked at the Munich Security Conference.

“We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops,” he added.

Moscow’s threats towards Ukraine could reshape the entire international system, the chief of the European Union’s executive said on Saturday, warning Moscow that its thinking from “a dark past” could cost Russia a prosperous future.

“The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order,” Ursula von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

Photo – President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 20 February 2022. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 58th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 18 to 20 February 2022 to discuss global security issues. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK