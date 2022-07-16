Caqnu rejects improper conduct claims / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 16 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caqnu rejects improper conduct claims

Business developer Charles Polidano, known as ic-Caqnu, yesterday provided the police with documentation to rebut any suggestion that he or his son Gordon engaged in improper conduct in his dealings with Malta Freeport Terminals, a statement issued on behalf of the two said. A spokesman for Polidano said: “Charles Polidano has not been charged with any offence and is determined to show that suggestions of corruption and money laundering are entirely without foundation.” Polidano and his son will continue to “demonstrate their innocence” through their lawyers Dr Michael Sciriha and Dr Franco Galea, the statement added. (Maltatoday)

Tense developments in Dembska court sitting

A tense court sitting on Friday provided significant insight in the gruesome murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska, with the police explaining the the accused had stated that the devil had “given him a plan” requiring two more murders. A crucial element of the testimony however indicated that Abner Aquilina, the accused,had only started mentioning supernatural forces when he felt cornered. Murder victim Paulina Dembska’s parents were present in court today, as Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia declared that the court had seen sufficient evidence for Aquilina to be indicted. (Independent

Covid-19 Update

The health authorities reported 310 new Covid-19 cases on Friday while no new deaths were recorded.

The number of active cases has fallen to 6,928. (Newsbook)