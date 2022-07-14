Cardinal George Pell sued by father of Australian choirboy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The father of a choirboy who prosecutors alleged was sexually abused by Cardinal George Pell has launched a lawsuit against the cleric and the Catholic Church.

The man is seeking damages for mental injury that he suffered after learning of the allegations, his lawyers said.

In 2018 Cardinal Pell was convicted of abusing two choirboys in the 1990s.

But Australia’s top court later quashed the convictions. Cardinal Pell has always maintained his innocence.

The Australian cleric had spent more than a year in prison when he was released in 2020 following a successful appeal.

One of the choirboys’ fathers has now lodged a civil claim against Cardinal Pell and the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Neither the man nor his son – who died in 2014 – can be named for legal reasons.

His father is suing Cardinal Pell for an amount not yet known to compensate for the “nervous shock” he suffered as a result of losing his son and learning about the allegations a year later.

Nervous shock is a legal term for a recognised mental disorder, injury or illness caused by the actions or omissions of another party.

In statement of claim, he argues the Church is also liable as it breached its duty of care.

Read more via BBC