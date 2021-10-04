Cardinal Jorge Medina, who announced Pope Benedict XVI’s election, dies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chilean Cardinal, Jorge Medina Estévez, died on Oct. 3. He was the bishop of Rancagua and Valparaiso. Pope John Paul II created him a cardinal in 1998.

He played several important roles in the Holy See. One of them was announcing the name of the new Pope to the world after the 2005 conclave.

The Cardinal was over 80 years old, which is why he was not eligible to vote in conclaves. With his death, the total number of cardinals falls to 215.

Photo – Chilean Cardinal Jorge Arturo Medina Estivez (C) waves to faithfuls on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, Tuesday 19 April 2005 before announcing the name of the new Pope. Newly elected Pope is Joseph Ratzinger of Germany who chose the name Benedict XVI. EPA/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI

Via RomeReports