Cargolux joins UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Luxembourg’s Cargolux announced that it will be part of UNICEF’s Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative to transport essential medical and pharmaceutical supplies where they are most needed. The project aims to prioritize the delivery of vital healthcare products, including COVID-19 vaccines, to curb the global pandemic.

The company is committed to playing its part in providing solutions for swift and seamless medical and relief transports. As demonstrated at the height of the pandemic, Cargolux strived to keep the supply chain, and essential supplies, moving. Taking part in such initiatives is part of the airline’s philosophy, a position highlighted in these unprecedented times.

As Richard Forson, President & CEO, says: “Cargolux has extensive experience in the handling of healthcare and pharmaceutical goods as well as a strong commitment to supporting humanitarian causes. This initiative is fully aligned with the airline’s values and it was therefore natural for us to take part in this project. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in the field to provide seamless and secure transport for these life-saving products.”

Cargolux is a leading provider of transport solutions for medical shipments and applies some of the highest standards in this challenging industry. The airline has a dedicated transport solution for pharmaceutical and healthcare products (CV pharma) that was devised to ensure constant temperature levels throughout the handling process and to minimize any risk of alteration for these products. Always intent on going one step further, Cargolux was the first airline in the world to achieve GDP certification in 2014 and successfully renews its regular GDP audits. The airline’s home base in Luxembourg is also GDP certified.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...