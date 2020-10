Reading Time: < 1 minute

Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti has been named Manager of the Month in the Premier League after a perfect start to the new season.

The Toffees have picked up 12 points from four games and sit top of the Premier League, with Aston Villa the only other side with a perfect record so far in second.

The former Napoli coach has made big changes at Goodison Park this summer and the efficient start to the season has seen him pick up the Manager of the Month in the Premier League.

