Carmelite Martyr Titus Brandsma amongst three to be made saints by Pope Francis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis is to hold a Consistory on Friday, March 4 to create three new saints in the Catholic Church, the Vatican said Tuesday.

The newly canonized will be Titus Brandsma, a Carmelite priest and martyr; Maria Rivier, founder of the congregation of sisters of the Presentation of Mary; and Maria di Gesù (birth name Carolina Santocanale), founder of the congregation of the Capuchin sisters of the Immaculate of Lourdes.

They were beatified some time ago and have now had the requisite two miracles for canonization ascribed to them.

(ANSA).

Photo EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI