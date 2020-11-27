Case of revenge porn spike in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian authorities are currently investigating more than 1,000 alleged cases of revenge porn, which refers to the illegal distribution of sexually explicit imagery or videos.

The data was provided by Internal Affairs Minister Alfonso Bonafede, one year after the introduction of a Red Code banning such activity.

Perpetrators facing up to six years imprisonment or fines of up to €15,000. Passed into law by the country’s parliament, the bill, which aims to protect women from violence and stalking, will punish those sharing sexual images or videos of someone without consent.

The Minister noted that during the lockdown months, domestic violence had increased significantly with almost 4,000 investigations taking place against crimes including physical violence and forced marriage.

According to a survey conducted from 2019 to 2020, nearly 13 percent of Italians respondents know a victim of revenge porn.

via ANSA

